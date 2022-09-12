Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Sells 2,278 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36.

On Monday, June 27th, Meir Adest sold 2,300 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $693,634.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $313.00 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.22.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.68.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.