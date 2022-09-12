Insider Selling: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 229,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:SPLP opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $940.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $47.62.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners in a report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
