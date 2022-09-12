Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CAO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $10,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $34,444.72.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

