Insider Selling: Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Major Shareholder Sells 25,243 Shares of Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 25,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $60,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,451,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,684,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $2.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

