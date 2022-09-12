Insider Selling: Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) CFO Sells 1,030 Shares of Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $216,567.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $457,946.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $213.80 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.54 and its 200-day moving average is $214.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

