Insights Network (INSTAR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.90 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $7,669.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network’s total supply is 293,252,247 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official website is insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it.INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

