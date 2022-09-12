InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NSPR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.06.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 334.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

