Insured Finance Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $200,924.52 and approximately $1,678.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00747701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019129 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,861,416 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin. Insured Finance’s official website is insured.finance.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

