INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

INT (INT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. One INT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. INT has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $267,037.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INT has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,228.81 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00051470 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00475109 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005260 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INT’s official website is intchain.io.

INT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.