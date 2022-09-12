International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:THM opened at $0.47 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.43 million, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
