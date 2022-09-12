Internet Computer Price Hits $7.15 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $7.15 or 0.00031998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.86 billion and $70.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00097329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001464 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000273 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002761 BTC.

MediBloc (MED) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,508,776 coins and its circulating supply is 259,771,134 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

