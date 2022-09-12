Internxt (INXT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

Internxt (INXT) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Internxt coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00004670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internxt has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Internxt has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $208,276.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internxt Coin Profile

Internxt launched on September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internxt

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet.The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data.”

