Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.73. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Get Inuvo alerts:

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.