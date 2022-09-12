Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eastern (EML)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ: EML) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Eastern was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Eastern Stock Performance

Shares of EML stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Institutional Trading of Eastern

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Eastern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 554,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern during the 4th quarter worth $8,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

