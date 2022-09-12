Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eastern (EML)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ: EML) in the last few weeks:
- 9/10/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/8/2022 – Eastern was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 9/2/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/24/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2022 – Eastern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Eastern Stock Performance
Shares of EML stock opened at $19.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.32.
Eastern Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.
Institutional Trading of Eastern
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.