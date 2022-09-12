Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0856 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0856 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and $85.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004465 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00742124 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014447 BTC.
Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile
Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
