ION (ION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $168,024.27

ION (ION) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. ION has a market cap of $168,024.27 and approximately $52.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ION has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00069145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About ION

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,793,988 coins and its circulating supply is 13,893,988 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.