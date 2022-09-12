Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IONS. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

