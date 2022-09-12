IoTeX (IOTX) Achieves Market Cap of $285.52 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $285.52 million and $11.82 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004497 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,236.42 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00471971 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005273 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

