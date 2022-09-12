IoTeX Reaches Market Capitalization of $296.62 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $296.62 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

