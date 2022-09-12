IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $440,700.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,082,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 2.7 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 141.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.