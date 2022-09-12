IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $440,700.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,409,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,082,055.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Valentin Gapontsev Trust I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $508,850.00.
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total transaction of $514,850.00.
IPG Photonics stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.
IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 141.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
