IQeon (IQN) Hits Market Cap of $2.33 Million

IQeon (IQN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, IQeon has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $44,058.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IQeon

IQeon was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements.IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

