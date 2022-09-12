IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRIDEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRIX. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in IRIDEX by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IRIDEX by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

