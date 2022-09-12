IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Stock Performance
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
