Iris Energy (IREN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iris Energy Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of IREN opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

About Iris Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $592,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.