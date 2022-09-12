Iris Energy (IREN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IREN opened at $4.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.82. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iris Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.
Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
