IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $27.49 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $27.49 million and $1.15 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.04 or 0.00774173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015081 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019632 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,098,156,493 coins and its circulating supply is 1,380,469,196 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

