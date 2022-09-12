iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

