Ispolink Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Ispolink has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $790,345.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ispolink

Ispolink’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official website is ispolink.com. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies.”

