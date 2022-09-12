James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

JRVR stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $904.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,208 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

