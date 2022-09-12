Jetfuel Finance Price Reaches $22.42 (FUEL)

Jetfuel Finance (FUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Jetfuel Finance coin can now be bought for $22.42 or 0.00100627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jetfuel Finance has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Jetfuel Finance has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $34,305.00 worth of Jetfuel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Jetfuel Finance Profile

Jetfuel Finance launched on December 1st, 2020. Jetfuel Finance’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io. The official website for Jetfuel Finance is jetfuel.finance/vaults.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetfuel Finance is a deflationary yield farming ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. It is an all in one defi protocol with products such as yield optimization at Jetfuel.Finance, credit/lending at Fortress, transactional tax/auto liquidity/passive yield token GFORCE, Automated Market Maker called Jetswap as well as a staking platform in an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetfuel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetfuel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetfuel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

