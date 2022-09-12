Jill R. Penrose Sells 4,543 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.6 %

SJM opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.38 and its 200-day moving average is $133.63. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.09 and a one year high of $146.74.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,817,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.