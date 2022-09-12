Jmac Enterprises LLC Invests $202,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 21.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Hershey Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $226.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.49. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.