JOE (JOE) Market Capitalization Reaches $80.06 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. JOE has a total market cap of $80.06 million and $4.75 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00035797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,302.93 or 0.99792321 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035701 BTC.

About JOE

JOE (CRYPTO:JOE) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 323,801,302 coins. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

