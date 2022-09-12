John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.57% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000.

Shares of JHMD opened at $27.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

