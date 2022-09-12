Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 1,654,635 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 39,967.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 37.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $344,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.38 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.80.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

