Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 683 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after buying an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NEE opened at $90.31 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

