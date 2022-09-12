Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 267,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,256,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

