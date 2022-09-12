Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $391,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after buying an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $422.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

