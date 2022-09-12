Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $784,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock worth $1,517,942. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

