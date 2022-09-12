Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $170.74 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $156.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.81.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

