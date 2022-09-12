Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 37,177 SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,000. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 0.2% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 937.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,054,000 after acquiring an additional 388,824 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,192,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,036,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 54,721 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $61.65 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11.

