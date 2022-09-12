Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.1% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

