Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Visa Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE V opened at $205.78 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $389.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.79.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
