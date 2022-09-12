Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 204 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,770 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 521,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 185.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.