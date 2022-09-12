Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

