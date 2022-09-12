Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 859 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

