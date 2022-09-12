JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €54.75 ($55.87) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Deutsche Post Stock Up 2.7 %

FRA:DPW opened at €36.31 ($37.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.28. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($42.16).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

