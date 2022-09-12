junca Cash (JCC) Price Tops $0.26

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. junca Cash has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $34,560.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004485 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00745643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014414 BTC.

About junca Cash

junca Cash’s launch date was June 27th, 2020. junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. The official website for junca Cash is junca-cash.world/#. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling junca Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The junca platform provides fintech and crypto services to enable domestic and overseas remittances, exchanges and payments at ATMs, cards, wallet services, etc., and realizes lower fees. Junca Cash is the key currency of junca platform.”

