Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $178,500.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,985 shares in the company, valued at $23,418,771.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50.

On Monday, August 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $175,062.50.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $158,539.70.

On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $156,373.25.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,018 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.41.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

