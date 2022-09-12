JUST (JST) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.83 Million

JUST (JST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, JUST has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One JUST coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $248.55 million and approximately $37.83 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004520 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00751186 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00013421 BTC.
JUST Profile
JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is www.just.network/#.
JUST Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
