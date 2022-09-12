Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.
Sprout Social Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
