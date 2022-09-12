Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.22 and a beta of 1.03. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.