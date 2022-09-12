K21 (K21) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

K21 (K21) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, K21 has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and $26,764.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

K21 Profile

K21’s launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,584,677 coins. K21’s official website is kanon.art. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt.

Buying and Selling K21

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon."

